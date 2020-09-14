Anand Mahindra Impressed By Kerala Man's Rendition Of Mohammed Rafi Song

Saurav Kishan's melodious rendition of a Mohammed Rafi classic has left many amazed.

A video of a man from Kerala singing one of Mohammed Rafi's greatest hits has left the Internet awestruck. Businessman Anand Mahindra is among the thousands of Twitter users who have been left impressed by Saurav Kishan's soulful rendition of 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa' from the 1969 movie Chirag.

Mr Kishan, who hails from Kozhikode, is reportedly known as "Chota Rafi" locally. His voice reminded many of Mohammed Rafi - the legendary singer considered to be among the best India has ever seen. Mr Kishan's video began to gain attention after it was posted on Twitter three days ago by user Judish Raj, who also shared: "At the age of 10, in a stage programme, Saurav sang an evergreen song of Rafi Saab. One of the most famous Malayalam Music Director Late Johnson Sir was the Chief Guest then. He told Saurav's father, let him concentrate on Rafi Saab song, nothing else."

In his tweet, Mr Mahindra hailed the Kerala man as the "new Mohammed Rafi" the world has been waiting for.

"We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn't switch this clip off..." wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the clip with his 8 million Twitter followers. Watch the video below:

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered 1.2 million views and hundreds of comments.

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi also praised the singer

Unbelievable!! Magical! What a voice & such uncanny resemblance to the genius #MohdRafi..

I hope and wish we work with him.

As did tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain

Take a look at some other responses that the video has garnered:

Saurav,you are outstanding.. Wah wah wah.. Loved your voice and you do remind of rafi saab ,not just for the texture of your voice but your smiling face. Rafi saab used to always have a pleasant smile while singing.

