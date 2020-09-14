Anand Mahindra Impressed By Kerala Man's Rendition Of Mohammed Rafi Song

Over a million views for Saurav Kishan's rendition of 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa'.

Anand Mahindra Impressed By Kerala Man's Rendition Of Mohammed Rafi Song

Saurav Kishan's melodious rendition of a Mohammed Rafi classic has left many amazed.

A video of a man from Kerala singing one of Mohammed Rafi's greatest hits has left the Internet awestruck. Businessman Anand Mahindra is among the thousands of Twitter users who have been left impressed by Saurav Kishan's soulful rendition of 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa' from the 1969 movie Chirag

Mr Kishan, who hails from Kozhikode, is reportedly known as "Chota Rafi" locally. His voice reminded many of Mohammed Rafi - the legendary singer considered to be among the best India has ever seen. Mr Kishan's video began to gain attention after it was posted on Twitter three days ago by user Judish Raj, who also shared: "At the age of 10, in a stage programme, Saurav sang an evergreen song of Rafi Saab. One of the most famous Malayalam Music Director Late Johnson Sir was the Chief Guest then. He told Saurav's father, let him concentrate on Rafi Saab song, nothing else." 

In his tweet, Mr Mahindra hailed the Kerala man as the "new Mohammed Rafi" the world has been waiting for.

"We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn't switch this clip off..." wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the clip with his 8 million Twitter followers. Watch the video below:

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered 1.2 million views and hundreds of comments.

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi also praised the singer

As did tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain

Take a look at some other responses that the video has garnered:

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Comments
Saurav KishanAnand MahindraMohammed Rafi

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india