An 'Epic Encounter' Between A Black Panther And Leopard In Kabini. Watch

A video shows a leopard encountering a black panther at Kabini.

A close encounter between a black panther and a leopard was recorded on camera at the Kabini wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka on Saturday. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, shared the video on Twitter two days ago, where it has since gone viral. The video shows the leopard and the black panther sitting on the higher branches of a tree.

"Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wild life sanctuary -- another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface!" wrote Mr Nilekani while sharing the video.

According to wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung, who specializes in tracking and studying leopards, Scarface is a leopard in Kabini who gets his name from an enormous gash across his face. Saya, meanwhile, is the lone black panther at the wildlife sanctuary.

Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wild life sanctuary -- another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface! Video credit: Vijay Prabhu. pic.twitter.com/151Ip1bMGz — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) March 6, 2021

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has racked up nearly 1 lakh views and hundreds of reactions.

"What a dream sighting! Stuff that is clearly unreal ....thanks for sharing Sir," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Wah Nandan ! You are so blessed life to have witnessed this. This is a very low probability event and it actually happened. Super thrilled to even see the video of it," said another.

Nandan Nilekani also shared a photograph of the black panther, taken by his wife Rohini Nilekani. "The prequel - Black Panther planning his encounter with Scarface - pic by Rohini Nilekani, who as usual delivered another outstanding Kabini experience!" he wrote.

The prequel – Black Panther planning his encounter with Scarface – pic by Rohini Nilekani, who as usual delivered another outstanding Kabini experience! pic.twitter.com/4BtNhNLbCV — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) March 6, 2021

Several people on Twitter also recommended The Real Black Panther - a documentary on Disney+ Hotstar - that follows the journey of Kabini's only black panther, Saya.