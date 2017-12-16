Amul's Ad On Shashi Tharoor Is Hilarious, But His Response Takes The Cake

"Tharooraurus anyone?" read the ad which had Twitter laughing out loud.
#Amul Topical: MP's fondness for tweeting big words like 'Rodomontade'! pic.twitter.com/26HlzjTM4U- Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 15, 2017
In response, Mr Tharoor tweeted that while he was 'butterly honoured' to be featured 'Tharoorosaurus Rex' or an 'ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension....'
Butterly honoured. But I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex, an ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension.... https://t.co/2VnkHlla1c- Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 15, 2017
People loved Mr Tharoor's play on Tyrannosaurus Rex. Here's what they had to say:
Sir, kindly eschew obfuscation, espouse elucidation.- Piyush Panigrahi (@BaahariKinara) December 15, 2017
For once.. I didn't hv to use dictionary to understand ur tweets- Ruchi kr (@ruchi_kr27) December 15, 2017
- SUKI IYER (@sukiyer18) December 16, 2017
His tweet has been 'liked' over 1,000 times since being shared just eight hours ago.
Amul's creative came after Mr Tharoor took to Twitter on December 13 to address everybody who parodied his style of writing and speaking by saying that he chose his words to fit the ideas he wanted to convey and not because they are obscure or rodomontade ones.
To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!- Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017
