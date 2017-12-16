Amul's Ad On Shashi Tharoor Is Hilarious, But His Response Takes The Cake

Amul immortalized Shashi Tharoor's well-known penchant for obscure words in a witty creative

Amul's ad featuring Shashi Tharoor has Twitter laughing.

Amul immortalized Shashi Tharoor's well-known penchant for obscure words in a witty creative yesterday, but it was the parliamentarian's response which took the cake. Famous for its topical ads, Amul took a good-natured dig at Mr Tharoor's habit of using long words which often left Twitter reaching for their dictionaries by tweeting a creative that took on the 'MP's fondness for tweeting big words like 'Rodomontade'!'

"Tharooraurus anyone?" read the ad which had Twitter laughing out loud.
 
In response, Mr Tharoor tweeted that while he was 'butterly honoured' to be featured 'Tharoorosaurus Rex' or an 'ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension....'
 
People loved Mr Tharoor's play on Tyrannosaurus Rex. Here's what they had to say:
 
His tweet has been 'liked' over 1,000 times since being shared just eight hours ago.

Amul's creative came after Mr Tharoor took to Twitter on December 13 to address everybody who parodied his style of writing and speaking by saying that he chose his words to fit the ideas he wanted to convey and not because they are obscure or rodomontade ones.
 

 

