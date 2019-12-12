Amul Amuses Twitter With Ad On Russia's WADA Ban

Amul's latest ad is based on Russia's WADA ban.

With Russia banned for four years from all major international sporting events by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Amul has come up with yet another creative advertisement on a topical issue, amusing Twitter users. Amul is known for its creative ad campaigns.

The company posted the ad on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop. In it, Amul's iconic mascot girl is shown waving the ban at a Russian athlete.

"Amul Topical: Russia banned from top sporting events for four years - tampering with doping tests," Amul wrote while sharing the ad on Twitter. The ad headline reads: "WADA way to go?" The tagline, meanwhile, is "Amul, Taste Positive."

#Amul Topical: Russia banned from top sporting events for four years - tampering with doping tests pic.twitter.com/Qd2BnqRxOB — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 11, 2019

Amul's ad on Russia's ban has been 'liked' over 700 times since being shared on Wednesday.

Responding to it, a fan gushed: "I wish Bollywood was as creative as Amul."

Another pointed out: "Amul ads are so topical and humorous for so many years." A third post read: "Great cartoonist."

Before this, Amul had come up with a creative on surging onion prices that had left many amused.