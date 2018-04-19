Amid Cash Crunch, Kanpur Traders Pray To 'ATM Deva' In Special Aarti. Watch

Local businessmen assembled outside an ATM, bearing a "no cash" notice, and performed the one-of-its-kind aarti. With a thaali (tray) full of flowers, a lamp, together the group offered their prayers to "ATM deva".
The businessmen also held placards protesting against the cash shortage in the country with slogans saying "desh mei cash ki killat door karo (end the cash shortage in the country)"
The government on Tuesday acknowledged that there was a "temporary shortage" of cash in some states responding to reports of cashless ATMs in several states. The Reserve Bank of India attributed the cash crunch to logistical issues and assured the RBI vaults had sufficient cash. Reports of ATMs with no cash came from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Many people also took to Twitter to slam the shortage of cash and said it was reminiscent of the demonetisation days of November 2016.
