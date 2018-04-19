Amid Cash Crunch, Kanpur Traders Pray To 'ATM Deva' In Special Aarti. Watch

The businessmen also held placards protesting against the cash shortage in the country with slogans

Offbeat | | Updated: April 19, 2018 11:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amid Cash Crunch, Kanpur Traders Pray To 'ATM Deva' In Special Aarti. Watch

Shopkeepers outside an empty ATM in Kanpur's Ghanta Ghar Chauraha

New Delhi:  On Wednesday, Kanpur's Ghanta Ghar Chauraha was filled with sounds of hymns and bells as a group of shopkeepers gathered to perform a special aarti (prayer). The prayer wasn't for an auspicious festival but out of necessity as the traders turned to the powers-that-be to seek relief from the ongoing cash crunch in some parts of the country.

Local businessmen assembled outside an ATM, bearing a "no cash" notice, and performed the one-of-its-kind aarti. With a thaali (tray) full of flowers, a lamp, together the group offered their prayers to "ATM deva".

The businessmen also held placards protesting against the cash shortage in the country with slogans saying "desh mei cash ki killat door karo (end the cash shortage in the country)"

Watch the video here:



Comments
According to news agency ANI, the shopkeepers in the area say the cash shortage has affected their business as customers would often withdraw money from the local ATM to pay for the purchase. With ATMs running dry, business has slowed down, they say.

The government on Tuesday acknowledged that there was a "temporary shortage" of cash in some states responding to reports of cashless ATMs in several states. The Reserve Bank of India attributed the cash crunch to logistical issues and assured the RBI vaults had sufficient cash. Reports of ATMs with no cash came from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Many people also took to Twitter to slam the shortage of cash and said it was reminiscent of the demonetisation days of November 2016.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Cash CrunchKanpurcash crunch at ATMs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................