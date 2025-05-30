After PM's '<i>Haunk Diya</i>' Remark, Here's Your Guide To All Things '<i>Kanpuriya</i>'

When your 'bhaukaal' is at its peak, people are aware that they might be at the receiving end of a 'kantaap' if they indulge in too much 'bakloli'.

Confused? Don't be.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the words 'haunk diya jayega' (strike down or attack) for terrorists and their backers in Pakistan during a speech in Kanpur on Friday, 'Kanpuriya' words are the flavour of the season once again, and you might hear a lot of them in the days to come.

So here's your guide to some of the best turns of phrases Kanpur has to offer, and let's begin with that first sentence itself.

'Bhaukaal', true to what it means, does not really have anything comparable in the English language, but can loosely translate to swag or an aura of invincibility.

Once you achieve that state, 'bakloli' or meaningless chatter and yapping, is not something you will have to contend with, and if someone should still dare to do it, you can exercise the option of a 'kantaap', or a tight slap, and rely on your 'bhaukaal' to escape the consequences.

But, let's face it, not many of us will achieve anything near that level of swag and, if we pretend, we'll have to hear people familiar with the slang say 'zyada badi ammi na bano' or 'jhade raho collector gunj'. The former means acting oversmart and the latter, hilariously, is used for people who are braggards and prone to exaggeration.

So, now that you know some of the basics, here's a glossary of terms to take your 'Kanpuriya' to the next level:

'Guru, Kaam 35 Hoiga' - Origins unknown, the phrase actually means that your work has been done, or will be. So, go ahead and use it to reassure all the people in your life (we would not recommend trying it on your boss, though).

'Chaukas' - Want to tell someone you are happy with how something happened or the food you just ate was delicious, 'chaukas' is your friend.

'Khalifa' - There are occasions when even 'chaukas' will not cut it, however, and you will need a superlative. Time to take 'khalifa' out of your 'Kanpuriya' quiver and bestow it on the object of your praise.

'Bakait' - Someone who talks a lot and is prone to engaging in 'bakloli'.

'Chirand' - One who creates confusion