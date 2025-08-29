American Woman Reveals 3 Things She Gave Up When Coming To India: 'I Decided...'

An American woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a post about the three things she gave up when moving to India. Content creator Kristen Fischer expressed confidence in her decision, stating that these sacrifices have ultimately improved her and her family's lives.

"First is meat. I decided to start eating vegetarian when I came to India. I feel it is cheaper, cleaner, easier, and healthier. I love it and think it was a great choice," wrote Ms Fischer.

As for the second thing, Ms Fischer said that giving up on toilet paper in favour of a jet spray was one of the best decisions she made.

"It makes so much more sense to clean with water than with a dry piece of paper. I love the jet spray and am never going back!" she wrote.

"Third is my insecurities. There were a lot of doubts and questions in my mind as to whether I was making the right choice or not coming here," she added.

Ms Fischer stated she had insecurity regarding the language and the culture she was transitioning into, in addition to some rough aspects of America.

"I was insecure about many aspects of American culture that I no longer have to worry about. In India, I don't fear that my children will get shot at school," wrote Ms Fischer.

"I am now sure I am where I am supposed to be and my family is better off here because of it."

'Switching to premium...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.5 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users impressed by her list.

"Going from toilet paper to bidet must've felt like switching to premium," said one user, while another added: "Honourable choice, and a very compassionate one as well to be vegetarian."

A third commented: "Spot on! We lived in USA for 10 years and recently moved back to India. School shootings were scary to me even when I didn't have kids. And now when I have school age kids I am blessed they are studying in India."

A fourth said: "Do whatever you like. Just feel free and enjoy life with your family. Let people judge you, just don't bother."

In a previous video, Ms Fischer, a mother of four, said she does not "regret" her decision to set base in India, where she has met incredible people and seen amazing places.

"We moved our family to India 4 years ago and haven't regretted it a bit. In these past 4 years I have met some amazing people, seen some incredible places, had some awesome food, and changed my heart forever," said Ms Fischer.