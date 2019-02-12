All The Best Memes That Badla Trailer Has Inspired. Take A Look

The trailer of Sujoy Ghosh's Badla hit the Internet on Tuesday, and Twitter wasted no time in getting down to business and creating memes from it. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the film appears to be a murder mystery. Its trailer definitely gave netizens a lot of meme-worthy moments, and you can be sure they did not waste them. Like with most other Bollywood movies recently, Badla's dialogues too were turned into hilarious memes.
We collected some of the best memes from the Badla trailer for you to laugh at. Take a look:
When you ask your friend for help during exam.#BadlaTrailerpic.twitter.com/SBIzca36cs— Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) February 12, 2019
#BadlaTrailer— Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) February 12, 2019
Husband when trying to avoid an argument with wife pic.twitter.com/1mbYY9A0NF
When Parents Cancel your Goa Trip with Friends #BadlaTrailerpic.twitter.com/XePGbkhJdU— Bajrangi MunNaa (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019
Me when I think I should quit Social Networking #BadlaTrailerpic.twitter.com/KteYqiXvrq— Bajrangi MunNaa (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019
*Comb to curly girl's hair*#BadlaTrailerpic.twitter.com/CTzpGWBp8J— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) February 12, 2019
*Humans to Google *#BadlaTrailerpic.twitter.com/7x9r56292O— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) February 12, 2019
#BadlaTrailer— Sid (@SidKSchrute) February 12, 2019
CA students while studying: pic.twitter.com/lXu9CQvYZ7
#badlatrailer— Mad king (@GJhamtani) February 12, 2019
Me to google maps:- pic.twitter.com/yEJXdyIPXO
When you are not able to solve a series of maths questions.#BadlaTrailerpic.twitter.com/0U5eV0IohK— Sheena Ailawadi (@sheenafyinglife) February 12, 2019
#BadlaTrailer— (@Gauri_doonite) February 12, 2019
Indian parents To Janampatri pic.twitter.com/R9ILEgZGTt
Liked these memes? Badla is not the only Bollywood movie to have given us hit memes. Recently, Luka Chuppi and Gully Boy also inspired Twitter memes that will leave you in splits.
Badla will hit the theatres on March 8. Which meme from its trailer did you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.
