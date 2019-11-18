'Aliens' In Viral Video With 12 Million Views Turn Out To Be...

The 'alien' video was filmed in 2017 and recently resurfaced online

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 18, 2019 16:26 IST
A viral video shows a pair of unusual-looking owls.


You could be forgiven for thinking that this viral video shows aliens in real life. The video, which is going viral online with over 12 million views, features two white, mysterious-looking creatures with huge eyes - and people seem stunned to learn what they actually are. Filmed in 2017, the old video resurfaced on Twitter after it was shared by a user who implied that it could help explain a number of alien sightings.

"I'm now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls," wrote Twitter user Daniel Holland while sharing the video.

The creatures filmed in the video are not extraterrestrial beings but actually, simply... eastern barn owls. Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared online again four days ago, the video has collected 12.3 million views and over 1 lakh retweets. Take a look at some of the amazed reactions the eerie-looking baby owls have garnered:

According to Daily Mail, the video was filmed at a construction site in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, over two years ago. The birds in the video are eastern barn owls moving towards adulthood, and the reason they look spooky in the video is probably because they are alarmed.

"Their heart-shaped faces and downward beaks are characteristics of the species. When birds get attention, they tend to be observant in behaviour, which is probably why the birds look alarmed," explained Nehru Zoological Park curator Shivani Dongre to Daily Mail. "As it was a construction site, the birds were on a flat surface. If they had a surface to grip on, we could have seen them perch."

