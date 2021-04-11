Alia Bhatt To Jacqueline Fernandez: Celebs Who Love Cats

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are both proud cat parents.

What do Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha and Disha Patani all have in common? Besides that fact that they are all Bollywood stars, of course. The fact is that all these actresses are also cat lovers. In fact, Bollywood has a number of proud cat parents. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen are well-known cat-lovers who, up until recently, shared their Mumbai apartment with three furry felines. In January, they lost their pet cat Sheeba, whom they had adopted as a stray in 2008. "My baby girl was a fighter to the end," Shaheen Bhatt wrote in an emotional goodbye post.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Animal lover Jacqueline Fernandez has an Instagram that is every cat-lover's delight. She regularly shares Instagram Stories featuring her pet cats - Yoda, Loki, Miumiu and Xyza. The actress also loves horse-riding and shares glimpses from her riding lessons on Instagram too.

Disha Patani

Some people are dog people. Some people are cat people. Disha Patani is both. The Malang actress has two cats named Jasmine and Keety, as well as pet pooches named Bella and Jasmine. One hilarious video she shared on an Instagram account dedicated to her pets sums up the difference between cats and dogs.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha's pet cat is cute as a button - with a name to match. "I am extremely fond of pets, especially cats. Just like humans, they are very independent creatures. I call her Kamali and she has adjusted really well in my house," the actress told Hindustan Times in 2016.

Kalki Koechlin

Actress Kalki Koechlin has an adopted cat, adorably named "Dosa". "Having him around is one of the best things that happened to me and I would not think twice before telling you guys to #BringHomeCuriosity by adopting a cat," she wrote.

Nimrat Kaur

Two adorable cats named KitKat and KC have a home with actress Nimrat Kaur, who is best known for her performances in films like The Lunchbox and Airlift. The actress has been vocal about animal welfare issues. In February, she raised concerns about cats near her house in Noida going missing.

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai describes herself as a cat-stalker on Instagram and manages to find friendly felines wherever she goes.