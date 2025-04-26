Akshaya Tritiya 2025: History, Significance, Rituals And Celebrations

Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain and Hindu communities, will be observed this year on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, the day falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month. The Hindu calendar considers Akshaya Tritiya to be one of the most auspicious days of the year, as it is believed that any auspicious activity or investment made on this day brings endless prosperity and good fortune. One of the most cherished customs linked with Akshaya Tritiya is buying gold, seen as a symbol of wealth and security.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: History and significance

The Sanskrit meaning of Akshaya Tritiya, the two words, holds a lot of importance. "Akshaya" means "eternal", and the term "Tritiya" signifies the third day of the illuminated half of Vaishakha month.

People celebrate Akshaya Tritiya to bring good luck to their lives. As per common belief, buying gold and properties on this day brings prosperity and wealth in the future.

According to mythology, it is believed that several events took place on Akshaya Tritiya, making it an auspicious day.

As per one legend, on Akshaya Tritiya, Treta Yuga, the second of the four yugas, started, and the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Parshuram, was born. Another legend suggests that Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, started narrating the epic to Lord Ganesh on this day.

It was also on this occasion that Lord Krishna met his childhood friend Sudama. As per another notion, the river Ganga descended on Earth from heaven on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Rituals and celebrations

On Akshaya Tritiya, people observe a day-long fast. Devotees perform puja and prepare "Akshate" (unbroken rice coated with turmeric and kumkum) to offer to Lord Vishnu. They also prepare bhog for Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesh and other deities. Worshipping Lord Kuber is also seen as an auspicious practice.

Since Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day, many people like to buy gold or silver items as it is believed that buying precious metals brings prosperity and good luck to the family. This day is also auspicious for marriages.

Moreover, charitable works are an important part of the day. Devotees distribute grains, clothes, and other items among the poor to receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu.