Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Time And Why Gold Buying Is Considered Auspicious

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindu community in India, will be observed this year on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Also referred to as Akha Teej, the day falls on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, as per the Hindu calendar.

The word Akshaya means "eternal" or "never diminishing," while Tritiya denotes the "third" day. True to its name, it is believed that any good deed, investment, or beginning made on this day brings lasting success and prosperity.

One of the most cherished customs linked with Akshaya Tritiya is buying gold, seen as a symbol of wealth and security. Over the years, this tradition has become deeply rooted in Indian households, with families considering it an ideal day for making significant financial purchases or starting new ventures.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date and Time

Tritiya Tithi Begins - April 29, 2025 - 05.31 pm

Tritiya Tithi Ends - April 30, 2025 - 02.12 pm

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - April 30, 2025 - 05.40 am to 12.18 pm.

Significance of this day

People celebrate Akshaya Tritiya to bring good luck to their lives. As per common belief, buying gold and properties on this day brings prosperity and wealth in the future.

Going by mythology, it is believed that a number of events took place on Akshaya Tritiya, making it an auspicious day.

As per one legend, on Akshaya Tritiya, Treta Yuga, the second of the four yugas, started and the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Parshuram, was born.

Also, it is considered that Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata, started narrating the epic to Lord Ganesh on this day.

It was on this occasion that Lord Krishna met his childhood friend Sudama.

As per another notion, the river Ganga descended on Earth from heaven on Akshaya Tritiya.

Why is gold bought on Akshaya Tritiya?

This day is associated with several mythological and religious beliefs. One of them is purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya. People flock to jewellery shops to buy gold coins, jewellery, or simply invest in the precious metal.

But why gold? The rationale behind buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is multifaceted:

Symbolism of Prosperity: Gold is not just a metal; it is a symbol of wealth and abundance. Purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to invite prosperity and ensure the continuous flow of wealth into one's life.

Auspicious Timing: As mentioned earlier, Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that any investment made on this day will yield fruitful results, making it an opportune time to buy gold.

Cultural Tradition: The tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya has been passed down through generations. It is deeply ingrained in Indian culture and is considered a propitious way to mark the festival.

While the tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya remains steadfast, its significance has evolved in modern times. Today, many see it not only as an auspicious investment but also as a means of securing financial stability and hedging against inflation.