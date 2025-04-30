Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain and Hindu communities. The day is observed on the third tithi (lunar day) of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month. The Sanskrit meaning of Akshaya Tritiya, the two words, holds a lot of importance. "Akshaya" means "eternal", and the term "Tritiya" signifies the third day of the illuminated half of Vaishakha month. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated to bring good luck to people's lives. As per common belief, buying gold and properties on this day brings prosperity and wealth in the future.

On Akshaya Tritiya, people observe a day-long fast. Devotees perform puja and prepare "Akshate" (unbroken rice coated with turmeric and kumkum) to offer to Lord Vishnu. They also prepare bhog for Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesh and other deities. Worshipping Lord Kuber is also seen as an auspicious practice. Since Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day, many people like to buy gold or silver items, as it is believed that buying precious metals brings prosperity and good luck to the family.

As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya today, April 30, here's a list of wishes, greetings and messages you can share with your loved ones.