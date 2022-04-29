Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Poster Triggers A Meme Fest On Twitter

Ram Setu poster: Akshay Kumar will be seen in the film alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Ram Setu will release on Diwali this year.

Akshay Kumar's latest film Ram Setu is all set to release in theatres on Diwali, this year. The actor has announced the news with a poster, which features him alongside co-stars Satya Dev and Jacqueline Fernandez. Here, Akshay Kumar is holding a flambeau. All three are looking up, awestruck, even as an imposing crypt stands tall behind them. While Ram Setu's poster went viral in no time, it has also triggered a meme fest on social media platforms. 

But first, take a look at the poster:

A section of users was baffled by why Akshay Kumar was depending on a flambeau when  Jacqueline Fernandez clearly has a powerful torch in hand [which she had, in a rather futile exercise, directed towards the ground]. 

Pointing at the director, another user said, “Director does a real bad job with mashaal and a torchlight being used in parallel.”

“When your house has no electricity but your neighbours' place is lit up,” read one of the comments.

Was the torch only for show, some wondered.

A person felt that the film was giving “National Treasure vibes but sasta (cheaper) version.” With National Treasure, he was referring to the Hollywood film featuring Nicolas Cage.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user said, “Definitely looks like a National Treasure rip off.” 

Some have described the poster as “hilarious”.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after theatrical release.

