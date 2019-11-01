Airports Authority's Clarification After 'Mistranslated' Sign Goes Viral

Airports Authority of India says this pic of a sign at the Chennai Airport is "morphed".

On Thursday, actress Shabana Azmi shared a photograph on Instagram that quickly went viral. The photo that shows an apparently mistranslated sign that reads "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited" left many amused. According to news website UPI, the photo was clicked at the Chennai International Airport in 2015. However, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) today said that the picture is "morphed".

"Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking," the top airport body tweeted.

Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking. pic.twitter.com/TCvvqW250o — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 1, 2019

The reaction followed Shabana Azmi's post on Instagram that racked up more than 3,500 'likes' and a ton of comments.

"Farsh par khaana sakht mana hai," the sign reads in Hindi, which translates to "Eating on the floor is strictly prohibited." Below it, however, the translation on the sign says "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited", with the word "on" missing.

The photo was first shared by businessman Justin Ross Lee on Facebook over four years ago.

