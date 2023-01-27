AI-Generated Portraits Of Ancient Rulers Divides Internet

A viral Twitter thread depicts portraits of 21 emperors imagined using artificial intelligence.

All of us have read about great rulers in Indian history during our school days. We mostly remember them through the paintings shown in our textbooks or sculptures seen when visiting any historical site. However, one artist went a step ahead and reimagined how these rulers belonging to different dynasties would look like using artificial intelligence. A viral Twitter thread depicts portraits of 21 emperors including Bindusara, Prithviraj Chauhan, Ashoka, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranjit Singh, Shah Jahan, and Sikandar Lodi. Although some users said that the thread brought history to life, others said that many Mughal emperors of mixed ancestry were solely shown as having mongoloid features.

The first image shows Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Mauryan dynasty. He is shown in a dusky complexion with long black hair, wearing gold ornaments.

The most powerful Indian Rulers in History



Created using ai



First, Chandragupta Maurya pic.twitter.com/AMJ7CAlvc3 — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 26, 2023

Another ruler shown in thread is the founder of Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The king looks almost familiar to the paintings and portraits available online.

Mughal emperors- Babar, Humayun and Akbar Look fairly similar with their facial features representing their Mongolian origins. The slanting eye and beard is a similar feature observed in all three of them.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 46,000 views and over 700 likes. "The most powerful Indian Rulers in History. Created using ai," reads the caption.

Many people stated that despite the monarchs' varied geographic origins, almost all of the portraits had features like sharp noses and that there was rarely any variation in their complexion.

A person added, "( Bindusara, Ashoka, Raja Raja chola ), (Firuz Shah Tughlaq and Sikander Lodi) They almost have same face with minor differences in moustache and beard."

A second user added, "why Babur, Humayun & Akbar look like they've come straight out from china."

"I'll say the portrayals of the Mughals are accurate! They never had any Indic features but were actually Mongols," said another user.

"this is going to open a lot of stereotypical portrayal of Indian History. great piece," said another person.

"Excellent thread! Really brings the history books to life," commented another user.

