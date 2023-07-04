AI-Generated Pics Of Friends Characters In Indian Ethnic Wear Stun Internet

The post has been viewed nearly 5 lakh times.

Artificial intelligence images are revolutionising visual content with stunning realism, shaping the future of creative expression and immersive experiences. Their captivating blend of machine learning and artistic vision continues to dominate the trending landscape. Various artists across the world are making waves on social media by posting images made by AI. The latest collection of such images show characters of popular US sitcom 'Friends' wearing ethnic Indian clothes. The post, shared on Twitter by Abhinav Kumar, has been viewed nearly 5 lakh times.

The thread has all the popular characters from 'Friends': Monica and Chandler, Ross and Rachel, and Phoebe and Mike. It also has standalone photos of Rachel, Monica and Ross.

AI reimagines, what if Friends were made in India?



Everyone is sporting Indian ethnic wear.



1. Monica and Chandler pic.twitter.com/gzT04GsnWc — Abhinav Kumar (@singhabhinav) July 3, 2023

Users have been blown away by the pictures.

"Rach looks so pretty," commented one user. "Monica in any attire would look beautiful," said another.

"I did not imagine that in any form I will pick pheobe-ryan couple over chandler monica," a third user said.

Friends aired from September 994 to May 2004, lasting 10 seasons. With the cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolved around six friends in their 20s and 30s in Manhattan, New York City.

A month ago, a Reddit user imagined what the city of Jodhpur would look like if it were covered in layers of snow.

The images left internet users mesmerised and fascinated, and many said that the location seems straight out of a scene from the American fantasy drama television series 'Game Of Thrones'.