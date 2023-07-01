AI Artist Imagines Modern Vehicles To Battle Mumbai Rains, Post Is Viral

The user created the images using Midjourney.

The city of Mumbai is famous for its rains, among other things. Beyond the Instagram stories that romanticise the weather, for many parts of the city, it adds to the chaos on the roads. Flooding and waterlogging becomes a common scene across Mumbai, especially in the subways. It disrupts life and sometimes even leads to death and destruction. Almost every year, one hears that the rains choke the city during the months of July to September. Amid this, an artist used artificial intelligence to imagine modern vehicles that should have been in the city to battle the rain havoc.

The post was shared on Instagram by artist Manoj Omre. In the post, he details "things that should have been built by now for Mumbai'' using the software Midjourney. In the carousel post, the artist showcases futuristic vehicles which include a covered boat floating on water with people sitting in it. The vehicle also features "BEST" written on it, which signifies the local buses that run within the city.

In another picture, a man is seen travelling on a flooded road on a scooter in a bubble. Another image shows a red coloured train coach on the waterlogged streets of Mumbai with people sitting inside and enjoying the monsoon. One of the images also features a submarine.

Since being shared on the platform, the post has amassed over 7,300 likes.

"Chalo after climate change, Mumbai can be the biggest Venice in the world ! I was wondering why they are making coastal road," said a user.

"That's too much technology you expecting from them," commented a second user.

A third person said, "Love this."

"This looks exotic though," said a person.

"Mumbai deserves this monsoon water taxis, water cars, water buses," added a user.

"Or just better drainage system," remarked a user.