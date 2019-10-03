After Sweet Maggi, Video Of Chocolate Cherry Dosa Angers Twitter

A video of a person preparing chocolate dosa has annoyed social media users.

Food wars on the Internet are no longer limited to pineapple on pizza, they have now extended to dishes like Maggi and dosa too. A few days ago, a video of Maggi noodles being cooked with rose and milk to prepare a sweet concoction had enraged the Internet. Now, it is a video of dosa sans masala that has Twitter up in arms.

Three days ago, Twitter user Darshan Pathak shared a video of a person cooking dosa. The chef is seen spreading the batter with chocolate syrup, followed by cashews, raisins, almonds and finally, cherries to create a sweet dosa. Dosas are rice batter crepes traditionally served plain or with a stuffing of savoury potatoes.

"Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity!" Mr Pathak wrote while sharing the video of the chocolate cherry dosa. A lot of people agreed with his unfavourable opinion of the sweet dosa, panning the dish as "terrible" and "stupid".

Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity! pic.twitter.com/LO5hWwtyVG — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) September 30, 2019

The video has collected over 95,000 views since being shared online. However, people did not seem too taken in by the sweet version of the classic South Indian dish. Some asked why mess with perfection, while others wondered how they could "unsee" the video.

I still like my Dosa the old style. — RogerUSA (@ManiarRaju) September 30, 2019

Report this video and delete this from internet!!



Also, anyone knows how to erase memory from brain? — A Man (@ratedAMAN) September 30, 2019

Cannot imagine CHOCOLATE IN A DOSA....worse Cashews and cherries

I HATE SUCH EXPERIMENTS — Rachana Srivastava (@ItsRachanaS) October 1, 2019

However, a few were willing to give chocolate dosa a try. "Delicious," wrote one person, while another said "It's his verson of a crepe, you're overreacting."

Would you give chocolate dosa a try? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.