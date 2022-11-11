After Seeking Help From Elon Musk, Rapper Doja Cat Changes Her Twitter Username To...

Doja Cat had earlier changed her name to Christmas on Twitter.

Ever since Elon Musk became the new boss of Twitter, he has implemented a series of changes in the working of the social media giant, some of which have been rolled back. The chaotic last few days have also seen a mass exodus of celebrities from Twitter. But those who stayed are trying to understand the new mechanics of Twitter. Like rapper Doja Cat, who sought Mr Musk's help after changing her username to 'Christmas'. The "Chief Twit" replied and the conversation is gaining a lot of traction on the social media.

As the platform was testing several new features, Doja Cat got stuck with the Twitter handle "Christmas." The artist attempted to change her name once more but was unsuccessful, so she turned to Mr Musk for assistance. The rapper tweeted on Thursday, "i don't wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i've made a mistake." To this, Mr Musk replied, "Working on it! Pretty funny though."

Working on it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Around midnight on November 11, after roughly 12 hours, Mr Musk responded to the rapper again saying, "You should be able to change your name now."

After this, the singer changed her username from 'Christmas' to 'fart', and took to the microblogging platform to thank the billionaire. "thank u elon @elonmusk," she tweeted.

Two days ago, the new boss had announced, "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't."

Mr Musk has already made a number of changes to Twitter since he took control of the company, such as a $8 monthly subscription plan that went live on November 9 and allows users to acquire a blue verified checkmark, which gives them priority over unverified users in tweets and replies and includes fewer ads. The service which costs $8 in the US, is likely to be more expensive in India and will cost rS 719 a month.

