After Samsung, Xiaomi Takes A Dig At Apple iPhone 12. Watch Viral Video

"An iPhone is an iPhone" - so goes a popular saying in the tech world. But if you are buying a phone from Apple's iPhone 12 series, be warned that you will be getting just an iPhone. The latest iPhone 12 series from Apple does not come with an in-box power adaptor or EarPods - a fact that has made the company subject to much social media trolling.

Recently, Apple's biggest rival, Samsung, mocked the company for not including a charger with their latest iPhones. Now, Xiaomi has joined the bandwagon with a video that has gone viral on Twitter.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer shared a video that shows a person unboxing its Mi 10T Pro smartphone to reveal a power adaptor inside. "Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro," Xiaomi wrote while sharing the video.

Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

Since being posted last week, the clip has garnered over a million views and 34,000 'likes'.

"Other companies are already making jokes about iPhone, I LOVE IT!!!" wrote one Twitter user.

"10/10 for marketing," said another.

Many, however, rushed to Apple's defense.

"If you give us support like Apple does to their customers, I will buy the charger on my own.

Software support should be the top priority, not the piece of plastic!" remarked one commenter.

"It's just gonna be a year of all the Android phone makers bragging about how they didn't stop bundling chargers ... and then they will stop bundling them too. Same as they did with the headphone jacks," said another.

Earlier, Samsung had shared a similar post throwing some serious shade Apple's way for for not including a charger with its latest iPhone 12 lineup.