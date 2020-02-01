After Prince Harry, Internet Finds Meghan Markle's Lookalike

Akeisha Land's striking resemblance to Meghan Markle has amazed social media users.

A Missouri-based influencer has gone taken the Internet by storm, thanks to her resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex. A photo posted by Akeisha Land has gone viral on Instagram and it has social media users convinced that the 39-year-old is Meghan Markle's long-lost twin.

According to Fox News, Akeisha Land runs her daughter Greyson's Instagram account. Four days ago, she shared a selfie with her daughter on the photo and video sharing platform that immediately reminded many of Meghan.

The picture shows the mother-daughter duo smiling for the camera in matching black sweatshirts and has collected more than 22,000 'likes', along with hundreds of comments.

"My Goddness Megan Markle looks just like you," wrote one person in the comments section.

"You and Meghan Markle are twins," said another.

"Wow actually thought it was Meghan," a third added, while a fourth commenter wrote: "For some reason mom reminds me of Meghan Markle."

"I take it as a huge compliment," said Ms Land of her resemblance to the royal to E! News. "I think she's gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment."

The mother of two added that she is open to offers of working as a Meghan lookalike. "If they want me to go to a party as her, I'm your girl," she said.

A few days ago, the Internet had also found a doppelganger for Meghan's husband, Prince Harry. Model Simon Pengelly's resemblance to the Duke of Sussex had created waves on social media.