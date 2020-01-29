'Prince Harry Found A Job?': Royal's Doppelganger Inspires Twitter Jokes

Simon Pengelly's resemblance to Prince Harry has not gone unnoticed on Twitter.

Twitter users are joking that Prince Harry has found a new job quickly after stepping back from his royal duties - all thanks to an advert going viral online. The advertisement by Rated People - an online platform for tradespeople - has gone viral after people noticed their model Simon Pengelly's resemblance to the Duke of Sussex.

According to The Sun, the advert, which shows Mr Pengelly screwing a bolt on a wall, appeared on the Tube across London recently.

Mark Prisk, a former UK politician, tweeted: "Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work."

Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work. pic.twitter.com/GKQZCAZwEf — Mark Prisk (@PriskMark) January 22, 2020

A number of other social media users had the same thought as they tweeted about Prince Harry's doppelganger.

Well. Prince Harry certainly found himself a new job very quickly. pic.twitter.com/n63y2XhsOB — Flenty Flenty (@flendog_) January 23, 2020

I see that Prince Harry has managed to find himself a new job already.



Good for him. pic.twitter.com/403oZM7d8R — ianVisits (@ianvisits) January 27, 2020

Hah! Ad on the tube showing #PrinceHarry living his best life and earning an independent living, as a #vetted (!) local tradesperson.#RatedPeoplepic.twitter.com/BswxrKx5gG — Isabel Collins (@IsabelBelonging) January 27, 2020

Simon Pengelly told BBC that his now-viral photograph was taken in 2016. "That photo was taken back in 2016... I normally have a shaved head," he said. "Maybe one or two of the boys [have said I look like Prince Harry] because I have a ginger beard but not much really."

The advert appeared after Prince Harry and Meghan, in a shock announcement earlier this month, said that they would be stepping back from their role as senior royals and would divide their time between UK and North America.

The couple lost their right to be called "his and her royal highness" and will repay 2.4 million pound ($3.1 million) of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home as part of their agreement with the Queen.

On Monday, Prince Harry arrived in Canada to rejoin Meghan and son Archie after the split.