Aerial Video Showing Winding Roads Amid Lush Green Hills In Kerala Wows Internet

The southern state of Kerala is blessed with abundant beauty, lush greenery, cultural heritage, and vast tea gardens. Now, a short video showing winding roads amid lush green hills and the beaming sun in the state is winning hearts online.

The video, shared on Twitter by user Siddhart Bakaria, shows the sun beaming brightly as the camera pans over a stunning view of hills. The clip also shows winding roads in the middle of the picturesque landscape.

"No words to define this beauty. Guess the location in Kerala," the caption of the post read.

In the clip, the Tamil song 'Elangaathu Veesudhey' from the 2003 movie Pithamagan is heard in the background.

Mr Bakaria shared the video just two days back and since then it has accumulated more than 69,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes. A number of internet users showered love for the past, while some guessed the location as Munnar.

"Munnar and Thekkady ( the road which connects both)," wrote one user. "National Highway 85 is a beauty," commented another.

Notably, the video is actually from Munnar in the Idukki district. It was initially shared on the Instagram handle _the_exxplorer_ by Aneesh KK. Munnar is an idyllic tourist destination, with an unending expanse of tea plantations, pristine valleys and rolling hills.

