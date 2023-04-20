Old Video Of Boy Miraculously Surviving After Being Run Over By Harvester Goes Viral

The boy couldn't see the approaching harvester due to a large parked truck.

A nail-biting video showing a boy's miraculous escape in China has resurfaced online and is gaining a lot of traction. It shows the child being hit by a combine harvester but coming out unscathed. According to New York Post, the incident took place in Bozhou, in China's Anhui province, in 2021. The outlet said that the boy was helping his father dry grain on one side of a busy street and decides to visit his mother on the other side. But as soon he moves towards his mother, something shocking happens.

The boy fails to see an approaching harvester due to a large parked truck. As he dashes towards his mother and reaches the middle of the road, he is hit by the head of the combine harvester, which has sharp pincers at the front of the vehicle.

The incredibly lucky boy, who has not been named, avoids being run over by the big vehicle's wheels and the sharp pincers miss his head.

His parents scream and run to rescue the boy, who tumbles under the agricultural vehicle.

The footage captured by a CCTV installed in the area further shows the boy getting up on his own and his relieved parents rushing to embrace him.

All three are seen embracing each other with the boy bursting into tears, as the video ends.

Local media reports said that the boy sustained serious injuries, but those were not life threatening.

Another similar near-miss story emerged from China a few years ago too when a child fell out of his parents' minivan and was run over by a car behind. Luckily, the toddler not only survived, but was left unscathed.

The incident took place in Zhaotong City in 2016.