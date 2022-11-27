Adorable Video Of A Mother Carrying Her Daughter On Shoulders In The Rain Goes Viral

The video has amassed more than 59,000 views on Twitter

Mother's love is unconditional and eternal. Now, a video of a mother carrying her daughter on her shoulders while it was raining has gone viral on the internet. Posted by a page called Zindagi Gulzar Hai on Twitter, the heartwarming video is unmissable.

The 18-second clip shows a mother dressed in a saree walking barefoot while carrying her child on her shoulders while it was raining. The best part, she carried an umbrella in one hand so that her child doesn't get soaked in the rain. Adorable, right?

The caption of the video when translated into English reads, "A mother is a mother after all."

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has amassed more than 59,000 views on Twitter. The internet simply loved the bond of this mother-daughter duo. A user commented, "Personification of love." Another user wrote, "Heart-touching." The third user wrote, "Mother's love is unconditional."

