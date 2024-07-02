Actor Anup Soni Shares Video Showing Boxers On Delhi Airport Conveyor Belt

The video has accumulated more than 269,000 views.

A video showing a pair of brightly printed boxers making rounds on the luggage conveyor belt at the Delhi Airport is going viral on social media. Actor Anup Soni, who was waiting for his luggage at Terminal 2 of the airport, captured the hilarious incident and shared it on Instagram earlier this month. The clip shows the unclaimed boxers circling while puzzled travellers look on. Throughout the video, no one came forward to claim it. Towards the end of the video, a man even gestures towards the boxers surprisingly.

"Yes, this incident happened in front of my eyes. At the Conveyor Belt, Terminal 2, New Delhi. I hope whoever lost it has found it," read the caption in Hindi.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 269,000 views and over 8,000 likes. The unusual airport scene left the public in stitches and even caught the attention of actors like Sudhanshu Pandey and Sharib Hashmi.

Reacting to the clip, Mr Pandey jokingly asked, "Kachcha check in karke luggage pehen ke Gaya? (Did he check in his underwear and leave wearing luggage?)" Mr Hashmi, on the other hand, hilariously wrote, "Kachchha, Toh Hum Chalte Hain. (Underwear, so we're leaving then)."

Meanwhile, in the comments section, one user wrote, "Very heavy item, so obviously needed to check in. On a serious note someone's bag could have broken and this could have popped out." "I feel pity for the guy who lost his underwear forever. He knows it there, yet he can't claim it. Feel sad for him," expressed another.

"Overweight luggage hai sir, that too on priority," jokingly added another. "Now that is what we call travelling light," commented one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident at the London Airport, passengers witnessed an unusual item on the conveyor belt. To their surprise, it looked like a "dead body" neatly covered in bubble wrap. However, the mystery was soon solved when it was revealed that the item was actually a designer lamp.