Watch: Travel Vlogger Stunned After Touring A Two-Storey Mud House In Madhya Pradesh

A travel vlogger who goes by the moniker Ghumakkad Laali was left amazed during her recent visit to a village in Madhya Pradesh. The viral video shows a family in Khajuraho village welcoming her to their traditional mud house consisting of two floors. The travel vlogger was stunned upon spotting such a house in the small village. The vlogger who has 54.4k followers on Instagram regularly explores different corners of India and documents her journey.

The vlogger feeling thirsty during her exploration, asked for water from a family living in a traditional mud house in the village. Welcomed by a kind resident, she was not only given water but also invited to look inside the dwelling. What she found beyond the modest exterior was astonishing.

See the viral video here:

"I was taken aback as soon as I entered," she remarked in her video post. Expecting a single-room dwelling typical of rural homes, she was surprised to find that the mud house was two stories high. Squeezing through a doorway smaller than her stature, she discovered spacious rooms and a staircase leading to the upper floor.

Despite the scorching 47-degree Celsius heat outside, the interior of the mud house remained comfortably between 20 to 25 degrees, showing the natural insulation properties of mud construction.

The influencer's video quickly went viral, attracting significant online attention with as many as 5.3 million views. Many viewers left comments, expressing their admiration for the ingenuity and simplicity of rural architecture. One user remarked on the beauty of the house, while another compared mud houses to concrete structures, noting that mud houses can last up to 200 years, whereas concrete houses typically have a lifespan of 30-40 years.

Echoing this sentiment, another viewer shared that similar two-storey mud houses exist in their own village, highlighting the widespread presence of such traditional dwellings across rural India.

As cities expand and modernity spreads, encounters like this serve as a poignant reminder of the value of traditional architectural practices.