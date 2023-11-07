Video Of Pakistan Cricketer Abdul Razzaq's Mathematical Blunder Goes Viral

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq

Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, who is known for his skills both as a batsman and a bowler, has made headlines for his comments regarding Indian cricketers. Apart from his previous on-field achievements, he has attracted considerable recognition because of the acclaim his bowling skills have received from the cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Mr Tendulkar praised Abdul Razzaq, acknowledging him as one of the toughest bowlers he faced during his international career. Abdul Razzaq dismissed Tendulkar six times in ODIs, causing significant trouble for the former Indian skipper between 2000 and 2006.

In recent times, Abdul Razzaq has been participating in talk shows related to the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. However, one particular incident during one of these shows has gained widespread attention on the internet. Surprisingly, it's not because of his cricketing expertise but rather due to his apparent struggles with mathematics.

Watch the video here:



This is too funny .Watch the answer of Abdul Razzaq 😭😭.



- 3 Digit matlab 300 taak

- 3 Digit keh raha hu lekin 5 chand 😭



This is the level of his intelligence.. and blud wants to grab the limelight by taking shit abt India every time.#PakistanCricket | #AUSvsAFGpic.twitter.com/Qhz6RyaPhr — Rainbow Salt (@Rainbowsalts91) November 7, 2023

In a video from Pakistan's cricket show hosted by Tabish Hashmi, three cricketers, Muhammad Aamir, Imad Wasim, and Abdul Razzaq, were asked how many moons Saturn has. The host dropped a hint that the answer is a three-digit number. Abdul Razzaq initially suggested it could be 300, and the host corrected that it could be up to 999. Surprisingly, when asked for his answer, Abdul Razzaq confidently stated "5," eliciting smiles all around, as the hint clearly indicated a three-digit response. This amusing video has gone viral on the internet, with viewers leaving entertaining comments.