''Aapka Cute Sa Temjen'': Nagaland Minister's Letter On Earth Day Is Too Sweet To Miss

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year to spread awareness about crucial environmental issues, including the rampant increase in pollution, global warming, and deforestation, which destroy the planet. On the occasion, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing social media posts, composed a sweet yet impactful letter highlighting the importance of Earth Day. In the subject of the letter, he asked everyone to think about the smell of the earth after rain.

He wrote, ''Don't you like the smell of soil when it rains? Then, take responsibility of your future on this Earth Day and protect nature. Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.'' He signed the letter saying, ''Aapka cute sa Temjen (Yours cute Temjen).''

See the post here:

To,

Dearest Friends



Date: 22th April, 2023



Sub: Leave Everything Just think

"बारिश के पहली बूंद वाले मिट्टी की खुशबू"



पसंद है ना? तो, इस #EarthDay पर अपने भविष्य के लिए जिम्मेदारी उठाओ और प्रकृति को बचाओ!



"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the…

Internet users loved his letter and shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, ''Right, Same thing I have experienced on yesterday in rain, now planning to buy organic soil n rain perfume. But nature is nature, can't replace it.''

Another commented, ''we have one earth to live!'' A third said, ''Happy Earth day . You have nicely communicated the message . Mitti ki mahak kise pasand nahi (Who doesn't like the smell of soil?)''

Notably, Earth Day is celebrated across the globe to turn the limelight on the issues the environment is facing and to come up with actions against the illness of the planet.

The theme of World Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in Our Planet", calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices. This movement is expected to change the business climate, the political climate, and how to take action on the climate. "Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods, " says earthday.org.