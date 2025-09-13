A Woman Who Turned 100 Reveals 5 Secrets To Her Long Health

A US woman who reached her 100th birthday this year shared five key secrets to her long, healthy, and happy life. Mary Coroneos marked her milestone in June with a celebration at the fitness club where she exercises several times a week, as reported by Business Insider. Her longevity tips include savouring life's joys, maintaining a consistent workout routine, and eating a balanced diet, among other habits.

Here are the five secrets to long life by Ms Coroneos:

Build Strength:

Among her go-to exercises is 10 to 15 reps of "sit to stand," a move that supports lower-body strength. She is also a big fan of cardio -- burning her calories on a recumbent bike, whilst incorporating some HIIT-style movements.

Despite getting injured in the summer, Ms Coroneos was back in the gym in aboit three weeks, highlighting her impeccable work ethic.

Challenge Yourself:

Ms Coroneos, who grew up in a mining town, said her family didn't have much money growing up, but she spent her childhood climbing trees, exploring the railroad tracks and swimming. She says challenging herself for every task developed her personality and made her the character she is today.

"We were always doing things, hiking up in the woods, finding old artefacts. It was a friendly competition. I won quite a bit, but I was the oldest, so I tried to give them a turn," she said.

She served as a full-time teacher into her 70s while also taking shifts at Dunkin' Donuts to help support the family.

Treat Yourself, But in Moderation:

While exercising and keeping active are an important part of a healthy lifestyle, it all fails without a proper diet. Ms Coroneos has a consistent routine that involves two eggs with butter and a cup of tea for breakfast. Lunch included chicken vegetable soup, while dinner involves whatever her daughter, Athena, cooks.

She does not drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes but does enjoy the occasional treat, albeit in moderation.

Stay Sharp:

Apart from looking after her body, Ms Coroneos also prioritises her cognitive health. She exercises her brain regularly by keeping up with the news and learning new things whenever possible.

"I think if you have a curiosity about life and learning, it makes you less rigid. There's a flexibility that you need for a long life," Athena said.

Give It Back:

Ms Coroneos says engaging with the community helps her. She also has a strong sense of faith that has guided her life. "I remember that the man upstairs is in charge, then I behave better," she said.

Meanwhile, Athena revealed that her mother is a "notorious flirt" as well and does not miss a chance to "scope out any handsome 80-somethings who might be single and looking to mingle".