A US Mattress Firm Is Looking For Professional Nappers With 'Exceptional Sleeping Ability'

The job application is open until August 11. (Unsplash/Representative Image)

A mattress company in the United States is looking for professional nappers with an "exceptional sleeping ability".

The New York-based company Casper is hiring "Casper Sleepers" who will also have to create social media content regarding their experience as professional sleepers. According to the company's job posting, the ideal candidate should have an "exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible and the ability to sleep through anything".

"Sleep in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world. On the rare occasion, you're not sleeping, share your experience with others by creating TikTok-style content to be posted across Casper social media channels," the company stated.

Also Read | Lion's Gate Portal: All You Need To Know About Astrologically Significant Event

It further added that the candidate must also have a "passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep". Moreover, in addition to being paid to sleep, Casper said that successful candidates will also be allowed to wear pajamas to work, have access to free company products and will have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

Aspiring sleepers are encouraged to show off their sleep skills on TikTok as part of their application, the company said, adding that the job application is open until August 11.

Meanwhile, in a similar announcement of what appears to be a dream job for many, a candy company in Canada announced that it is looking for a "Chief candy officer". The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with the CCO stamp approval.

Also Read | Man Shares Image Of Paperwork Required For Schengen Visa, Internet Calls It "Absolutely Painful"

Candy Funhouse said that candidates should have an undying enthusiasm and eagerness to enjoy confectionery products, which one can safely say describes a large swath of the population. The position is open to anyone five years or older, and no prior experience is needed. Those interested can apply until August 31.