Canadian Candy Company Is Offering Rs 613,000 A Year For A 'Chief Candy Officer'

No previous experience necessary for the CCO position. (Unsplash/Representative Image)

A candy company in Canada is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 (approximately Rs 613,000) per year. Candy retailer Candy Funhouse last month announced that it is looking for a "Chief candy officer" to lead the company's "Candyologists".

Taking to Instagram, the Ontario-based firm posted the job listing and said the position is open to ages 5 plus. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with the "CCO stamp approval," as per a press note.

Separately, as per a LinkedIn post, Candy Funhouse said that candidates should have an undying enthusiasm and eagerness to enjoy confectionery products, which one can safely say describes a large swath of the population. They also stated that they are looking for a bold, creative, natural-born leader who is open to trying new things.

The position is work from home with the option to work out of either Toronto (If you're a Canadian resident) or Newark, US (If you're an American resident). It is a "serious candy business" as the CCO will be responsible for deciding which new candy products Candy Funhouse will be carrying, the firm said.

Also Read | Australian Artist Is Charging ₹ 4.9 Lakh For A McDonald's Pickle He "Flung Onto The Ceiling"

"All you need is a passion for candy, pop culture, and a sweet tooth!" the job listing read.

The position is open to anyone five years or older, and no prior experience is needed. Those interested can apply until August 31. Once hired, the company stated that the new CCO will be put through extensive palate training amongst other on-the-job training.