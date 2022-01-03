ICYMI: A Twitter Exchange Between The CEOs Of Swiggy And Zomato

Deepinder Goyal and Sriharsha Majety had a wholesome exchange on Twitter

While the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, is already an active Twitter user, his counterpart at Swiggy is more of a social media recluse. On New Year's Eve, however, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety decided to get out of his comfort zone (read: his "Twitter cave") to "share NYE tidbits on Swiggy". What followed was a sweet exchange between the top bosses of the two rival food delivery platforms.

Celebrations on the night of December 31 were largely muted in view of rising Omicron cases, and a number of people across the country decided to stay in and order food instead of going out to party. Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to share frequent updates on the orders being placed on Zomato - informing his followers that the order count reached 2.5 million for the first time in a single day. He also shared several updates on what people ordered, how they tipped delivery partners, the success rate of various payment methods and much more.

On the other hand, Sriharsha Majety, who rarely uses his Twitter account, also joined the New Year's Eve fun on Twitter. "Planning on getting out of my comfort zone ( my Twitter cave ) too today to share NYE tidbits on Swiggy," he wrote.

His tweet prompted journalist Chandra Srikanth to pitch for a "Zomato vs Swiggy" battle.

"Zomato vs Swiggy! Bring it on Deepinder Goyal and Sriharsha Majety. What are you two eating tonight btw?" she wrote, tagging the two CEOs.

Mr Majety, in turn, pointed out that the competition was not a fair one as he was still "learning the ropes".

Hahaha this isn't a fair competition. I'm just learning the ropes — Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021

In response, the CEO of Zomato shared an encouraging message. "You will do amazing! Come on, let's do this," Mr Goyal wrote. Mr Majety replied with a GIF.

The exchange between the CEOs of Swiggy and Zomato racked up hundreds of 'likes' and a ton of delighted comments.

So Cuteeeeee! — Aaryan ???????? (@aaryawn) December 31, 2021

According to data shared on Twitter by Mr Goyal, people from across the world ordered food for their loved ones in India. On December 31, orders worth over Rs 91 crore were placed on Zomato. Meanwhile, Swiggy also crossed 2 million orders on the night of December 31.