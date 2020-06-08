A Personality Test Of Sorts, Courtesy Anand Mahindra. See His Viral Pic

Anand Mahindra shared a picture and asked his followers to interpret it.

Businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a personality test (of sorts) this Sunday. Mr Mahindra, 65, likes to throw fun contests and challenges on the microblogging platform. This time, he asked his 7.8 million followers to share the first thing that came to their minds on seeing a picture he shared - a photograph that shows a pipe constructed to go around a small boulder. Mr Mahindra compared this exercise to a Rorschach inkblot test - a psychological test in which subjects are asked to describe what they see when they look at ambiguous inkblot images.

"A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot," wrote Anand Mahindra on Twitter. "Someone shared this pic with me but I've eliminated the caption it came with, because I think how we interpret this is a kind of Rorschach test."

He asked his followers to share the first thing that came to their minds on seeing the picture of the pipe.

A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot.Someone shared this pic with me but I've eliminated the caption it came with, because I think how we interpret this is a kind of Rorschach test. What first came to your mind when you saw this? pic.twitter.com/9ouL6ruWOi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2020

Since being shared on Sunday, the picture has gone viral with over 11,000 'likes' and nearly 6,000 comments from people sharing what they see when they look at the image.

Comedian Vir Das likened it to an anaconda coming out of its home.

Anaconda coming out of its home. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 7, 2020

Actor Shruti Seth called it an example of "Indian jugaad".

Indian jugaad — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) June 7, 2020

Actor Karan Grover had a theory too...

Maybe he wanted to clock more hours doin just this job fr the day . — Karan V Grover ???????????????????????????? ???????? (@karanvgrover22) June 7, 2020

The picture shared by Anand Mahindra has been circulating on the Internet for some time now, with many calling it an impressively lazy "not my job" moment from people who tried to think of a time-saving workaround to solve a problem.

My job is to lay the pipe. Moving the stone isn't my job. — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) June 7, 2020

How do you interpret the image? Let us know using the comments section.