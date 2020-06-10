A Chemistry Teacher's 'Jugaad' To Teach Online Classes Wins Praise. Watch

Watch how this chemistry teacher is teaching from home.

Educational institutes across the country have resorted to digital learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. With millions confined to their homes and schools remaining shut, teachers have been holding classes virtually or recording lectures for their students - an exercise that comes with its own set of challenges, given the lack of resources and training in many cases. In the midst of this, a chemistry teacher going the extra mile to teach her students remotely has won praise on social media.

The chemistry teacher from Pune, Moumita B, took to LinkedIn one week ago to share how she has been holding online classes amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. She posted a video which shows her writing on a chalkboard while she explains the lesson. To ensure that her students could see the chalkboard, the teacher - who did not have a tripod - came up with a jugaad or hack. She tied her phone to a clothes hanger and suspended it between a plastic chair and the ceiling to create a makeshift tripod, allowing her students to look at the chalkboard as she taught.

"As I didn't have any tripod so I made an Indian jugad for taking online classes from my home," wrote Moumita B while sharing the video on her LinkedIn page one week ago, where it has gone viral with over 2 lakh views and more than 600 comments.

A screenshot from the video also emerged on Twitter one day ago, earning the chemistry teacher a ton of praise for her commitment.

"This picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed," wrote one Twitter user while sharing a screengrab from the video.

I don't know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. ❤️ There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed. #COVID19Indiapic.twitter.com/88C7PBdSEW — Pishu Mon (@PishuMon) June 9, 2020

The post has collected over 2,000 'likes' and a ton of comments.

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen was among those who reposted the photo while applauding the "commitment" of the chemistry teacher.

There is so much of positivity and hope in this picture. Click on the pic - to see the commitment of this chemistry teacher. Pic via @PishuMonpic.twitter.com/gCwbVcLmmT — Sudha Ramen IFS ???????? (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 9, 2020

"Salute for the dedication," wrote one person on Twitter.

"Hats off," another commented, while a third added, "Dedication level 100."