A 70 kg Chocolate Sculpture Of PM Modi, Made By Students In Odisha

Students in Odisha have crafted a stunning, life-like chocolate sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his birthday on September 17. The sculpture is made entirely out of chocolate, and weighs around 70 kg, 55 kg of dark chocolate and 15 kg of white chocolate.

With intricate details, the chocolate replica shows attention to detail and artistic talent by the diploma students from Bhubaneswar's Club Chocolate, which is a professional baking and fine patisserie school. The group of 15 students, led by Rakesh Kumar Sahu and Ranjan Parida, took seven days to bring the unique creation to life.

Also Read | "India Needs To Be With US, Not Russia": Trump Aide After PM Modi, Putin Meet

The sculpture incorporates symbols of key government programmes, such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Operation Sindoor, and Swachh Bharat Mission. The sculpture also highlights the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to the institution, such a chocolate sculpture of PM Modi has been created for the first time in India. The students called the sculpture a blend of art and skill.

Also Read | "My Dead Mother Abused On RJD-Congress Platform": PM Modi

PM Modi's Birthday In 2024

Last year, PM Modi inaugurated over 2.5 million PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Subhadra Yojana, a programme aimed at benefiting millions of women in the state, was also launched. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised "Sewa Pakhwada" or "Seva Parv" campaign, which included social service events like blood donation camps and cleanliness drives.

In 2023, PM Modi announced the PM Vishwakarma Yojana for craftsmen and artisans. In 2022, eight cheetahs were released into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on his birthday.