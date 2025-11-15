91-Year-Old Singapore Elderly Works 12-Hour Shifts, Inspires R Madhavan

Inspiration can be found in the most unexpected places. It might come from a young child's curiosity about the world or an elderly person's meticulous dedication to their work. Actor R Madhavan, for instance, found inspiration after watching a video of a 91-year-old man who worked 12-hour shifts a day.

The 3 Idiots actor shared a video captured by an Australian vlogger who met a man in Singapore working around the clock. "I noticed a really elderly man working hard in the bathroom in Singapore, so I gave him money for lunch," Laing captioned the video.

In the now-viral clip, Laing shared pleasantries before asking, “How are you?” to which the old man replied, “I am okay.” When Laing asked, “How's your day?” the elderly gentleman misheard him and responded, “91 years old". Visibly surprised, Laing exclaimed, “No way! You're still working. You're the man, brother.”

Laing further inquired about the man's daily routine: "What time you finish work?". The old man calmly responded, "7 pm", as Laing followed it with: "How many hours you work?"

"12 hours," replied the old man, shocking Laing who pressed about his health and lifestyle: "How do you look so healthy? What's your diet? What do you eat?". The man simply replied, "Normal eating". When asked about exercise, he answers plainly, "Never exercise". Laing laughs in admiration and tells him, "You've never exercised in your life? You're the man"

“Here, I've got a little tip for you, brother. A little tip. Get some lunch. Love you, brother. You're a soldier. Take care. Keep working hard.”

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Made Me Tear Up'

Impressed by the tenacity of the old man, Madhavan shared the video on his social media handle as netizens were equally inspired and lauded Laing for his kind act.

“This made me tear up, what a beautiful soul," said one user, while another added: “That's why he's healthy because he's active and always interact with people. Proof that exercise is not the key to a healthy life, happiness is the key. He's doing it happily."

A third commented: You're so kind dude. I'm from SG and usually older folks are the ones taking care of the washrooms in malls. Not an easy task at times. That was a big tip you gave him and it would easily be help him with his Groceries for the month. Bless Up."

A fourth said: "I think bro was legit shocked someone asked him how his day was. He felt so good that you took an interest in him. Love that - respect."