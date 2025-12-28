91-Year-Old Mother's Hand-Knitted Sweater For Son Goes Viral For Her Endless Love

A mother's love often shows in small, unexpected ways. For 91-year-old Arunn Bhagavathula's mother, it came in the form of a hand-knitted sweater, made while she was confined to bed.

According to Arunn, "She's confined to bed now, but that hasn't stopped her. She knits lying down, pauses whenever her hands start hurting, rests a bit, then goes back to it. Watching that alone is humbling. Before starting, she messaged me saying she wanted to knit a white sweater for me and would go ahead even if I said no."

Arunn wrote, "She finished the top portion first and asked me to check the neck. I told her to make it a little longer. That meant undoing the whole thing and re-knitting it. She did it without a word."

He gently explained that she had given a chest size, not a waist size, so they had to unravel the entire sweater and knit it again.

He wrote, "Later, she finished the front and back and asked me to check the fit and length. I tried it on… and discovered there was a six-inch gap between the front and the back. She was genuinely shocked."

He also mentioned, "When she finally finished it, I realised it was just a bit short. And this time, I didn't have the heart to tell her. The sweater may be short. Her love never is."

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral on X, with many people calling it emotional, beautiful, and deeply relatable.

One user commented, "Wonderful looks great."

Another user noted, "wow! my salutations to her!"