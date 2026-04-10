89-Year-Old Woman Climbs Down 27-Storey Building After Getting Locked In Apartment

An 89-year-old woman in Beijing showed courage after she climbed down the outer wall of her residential building when she accidentally locked herself inside her apartment, reported the South China Morning Post.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of April 1st, when a woman was found trapped outside the 26th floor of a residential building. A cleaner and a security guard below heard faint noises and, upon looking up, found her clutching the air conditioner railing on the building's exterior.

They immediately alerted the police and called out to the woman to stay put and wait for help.

Although she was told to stop, she continued descending while firefighters were on their way. Exhausted, she finally stopped on the 21st floor.

Firefighters decided to rescue her from inside the building, as climbing the narrow railing was risky. They secured the woman with a safety rope and cut a section of the railing to allow her to sit and rest on the air conditioner platform.

They also provided her with a jacket and water to provide relief.

Cause Of The Incident

The investigation revealed that the elderly woman lived alone on the 27th floor. She had accidentally become locked in her bedroom and left her mobile phone outside in the living room.

Frightened, she made the risky decision to climb down using the air conditioner railing. She later stated that she intended to climb to the first floor.

After resting for about 20 minutes, firefighters used a stretcher to create a makeshift bridge between the platform and the window of a flat on the 21st floor. They carefully carried the woman inside.

The woman suffered no physical injuries, but was extremely tired and frightened.

Her family, who arrived at the scene upon learning of the incident, expressed gratitude to the firefighters for their timely assistance and safe rescue.

