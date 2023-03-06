'8 Years Of Pain': Old Photo Of Elon Musk Fighting A Sumo Wrestler Goes Viral

This throwback picture of Mr Musk went viral online.

Billionaire Elon Musk has been making headlines ever since he took control of Twitter. However, this time around, an old photo of Mr Musk fighting a sumo wrestler went viral online. The throwback post has left the fans and supporters of Mr Musk in awe of his physical strength.

The picture was shared on the microblogging site by a user who identifies by the name DogeDesigner. "Elon Musk fighting a sumo wrestler. @elonmusk," reads the caption of the post.

Responding to the same, the Tesla Chief said, "-8 years of pain from a crushed disc". Since being shared, his tweet has been viewed five million times.

"Wow! This too? So what kind of adventure have you not gone on?" asked a user.

"And yet you've managed to climb on top of the world... truly inspiring." added another person.

Originally, Mr Musk posted the photograph last year in response to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's question on whether the billionaire had the ability to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin who is a former KGB agent."Brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is I haven't seen your kong fu video," he wrote.

The Tesla billionaire responded along with the photograph, "Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally, fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion."

Binance's CEO was clearly impressed and stated, "Damn, respect! Didn't know this aspect of you. I also went through a minor back surgeries recently. Still exercising to strengthening my back. Rooting for ya. Please kick ass."

