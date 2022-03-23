Elon Musk, Questioned About Putin Challenge, Posts Sumo Wrestling Photo

Elon Musk is once again trending on Twitter after he posted a picture of him fighting a sumo wrestler.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is once again trending on Twitter after he posted a picture of him fighting a sumo wrestler. This was in response to Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao question if Musk has the ability to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin who is a former KGB agent.

Responding to Musk's challenge of Putin via a tweet to a one-on-one fight, Zhao had tweeted on March 14, “Brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is I haven't seen your kong fu video”. The Tesla Billionaire however refused to back down and instead shared a photo of himself sumo wrestling and wrote “Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally, fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.” Zhao who was clearly impressed responded to this saying “Damn, respect! Didn't know this aspect of you. I also went through a minor back surgeries recently. Still exercising to strengthening my back. Rooting for ya. Please kick ass.”

Musk, since his initial challenge to Putin, has been feuding on Twitter with prominent Russian officials such as Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian region of Chechnya and Dmitry Rogozin, who is the Director General of Russia's space programme Roscosmos.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has been very forthcoming of his support for Ukraine. He has already sent Starlink terminals to the war-hit country to keep internet services running. But he has also said that he feared Russian forces could target Starlink satellites to disrupt internet communication in Ukraine in the early weeks of March.