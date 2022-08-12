60-Year-Old Tom Cruise vs 70-Year-Old Mammootty: A Social Media Battle

The photos of Tom Cruise and Mammootty are circulating widely on social media.

Tom Cruise is considered to be the fittest actor. His photos often keep appearing on social media and receive thousands of likes and comments from fans and other users. But now, an Indian star is giving serious competition to the Mission: Impossible actor. He is none other than Mammootty, the highest-paid megastar from the Malayalam film industry. As soon as a Facebook page uploaded the photo of Mr Cruise dressed in all black, Mammootty's fans flooded the comment section with images of the Malayalam star.

While Mr Cruise is 60, Mammootty is a decade older.

The Hollywood actor's image was captioned: "Tom Cruise at the Age of 60 Years." The CBI 5 actor's fans responded: "Just 71 years old..Mammootty Indian Actor". "71 years YOUNG! Mammootty," said another.

Some users posted their own photos at the age of 60, and explained what helped them in maintaining the looks.

Tom Cruise recently released a sequel of his 1986 hit Top Gun, which made record collection on box office. Top Gun: Maverick became only the second movie after the Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, to cross the $1 billion milestone since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The film revolved around the titular character as he tried to deal with his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates. Besides Mr Cruise, the movie starred Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.

Mammootty made his debut as an actor with the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. He has worked in over 400 films. The three-time National Award winner has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films.

The 70-year-old actor is best-known for his performances in films like Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Adiyozhukkukal, Aavanazhi, Mahayanam, Dhruvam, Vatsalyam, The King and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to name a few.

Bheeshma Parvam, Madhura Raja, Shylock and The Priest have been some of his recent highest grossing films.