6-Year-Old's Handwritten Note To Mother On Her 'Rough Day' Goes Viral

If you are having a dull day, then this might cheer you up. A six-year-old's handwritten note to her mother who was having a rough day is going viral on the internet. A Twitter user, Shematologist, MD, shared the adorable note, which read, "Dear mom, I am sorry if you had a ruf (rough) day."

The emotional mother wrote, "Just found this note from 6 and I will be keeping it until I die."

The wholesome note is winning hearts on the internet. Many social media users asked the mother to keep the note safe and close to her heart.

Check out the note here:

Just found this note from 6 and I will be keeping it until I die. pic.twitter.com/6qm0Fa2NOu — Shematologist, MD (@acweyand) February 7, 2023

Since being shared, the post has collected over 2,000 likes with several reactions on Twitter. A user commented, "Love this. Your girls have their mama's sensitivity! I've kept many of Olivia's notes from childhood and she still writes notes that put a lump in my throat."

Another user commented, "Such a caring soul. This is truly special but it doesn't hurt to write the name and date on these things because we do forget."

The third user commented, :Awww I have a sweet little note from my daughter She snuck it in my lunch box just like I put one in hers every day It simply said "I love you mommy" w/a little flower drawn It was about 20 yrs ago It's framed in my bedroom Get a frame for it I see it every day."

"You should absolutely keep it, because life always throws more ruf days at you, so the message will remain pertinent," the fourth expressed.

"8YO wrote me a note in marker and crayon, last month saying "Dear Mom, a you have a heart of gold." It's on the fridge & I'm also keeping it forever," the fifth user commented.

