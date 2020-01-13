6 Pythons Rescued From Abandoned Pipes In Odisha. Watch

Six pythons were captured in Odisha (Representative Image)

A video shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows how six pythons were captured in Odisha. The video shows forest department officials working to capture the huge pythons as a massive crowd watches them.

According to Mr Nanda, the snakes were found inside reinforced cement concrete or Hume pipes in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha. Prameya News reports that one snake was first spotted in an abandoned pipe by some goat herders of the Saptasajya village, who informed locals of its presence.

Forest officials reached the spot to rescue the python after villagers contacted them. After capturing the 18-foot snake, they found more pythons inside the pipes. Eventually, a JCB machine was used to break the pipes and rescue the snakes safely.

"Six Pythons recovered from Hume pipe in Dhenkanal district of Odisha," wrote Mr Nanda while sharing the video. All were released in the nearby forests. Can you guess as to how long the pythons grow?

The longest among the pythons measured 18-foot, while another was found to be 16-foot-long. Four others measured between 10 and 12 feet.

The six pythons were safely released into the Kumurtanger forest.

Native to the jungles of Southeast Asia, Burmese pythons are among the largest snakes on Earth. According to the National Geographic, they can grow up to 23 feet in length.

