Massive Fire At Bar In Bhubaneswar. Thick Black Smoke Seen Atop Building

A massive fire erupted at a bar in Bhubaneswar this morning. Thick plumes of smoke were seen on the top floor of the building that houses the bar, in horrifying visuals from the Satya Vihar area in Odisha's capital this morning. No casualties were reported.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby buildings in the densely populated area.

It is now being probed if the fire was caused by a short circuit or some other reason, even as the exact cause remains unclear.

The incident coming in the backdrop of the Goa nightclub tragedy raises questions over fire safety measures at restaurants.

The Goa incident saw 25 deaths after electric fireworks set an Arpora nightclub on fire early Sunday morning, with serious fire safety violations surfacing later.

The heavy use of flammable material in the club decor is believed to have turned it into a death trap, with no functional extinguishers being found at the club.

(With inputs from Dev Ghosh)