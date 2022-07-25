5-Year-Old Boy Dressed As 'Real-Life Chucky' Spotted In US Town, Internet Astonished

The pictures have brought fear and laughter to people in the community.

Photos of a 5-year-old dressed as “real-life Chucky” - the possessed, murderous doll from the 1988 hit movie ‘Child's Play' - have gone viral on the internet and have left netizens astonished. Shared on Facebook, the images show the human Chucky standing on the side of the road of a residential neighbourhood in Alabama, United States.



“Dear parents of the little boy in the Chucky costume in Pinson. GET YOUR KID…. I almost had a heart attack,” wrote Kendra Wilson, a resident who witnessed the boy.

Take a look at the post below:

According to CBS, Ms Walden said that the moment she saw the “real-life Chucky” she thought she was hallucinating. However, she later realised that the “Chucky” wasn't a mirage but a five-year-old kid waiting on a car to pass.

The boy was identified as Jackson, a resident of Pinson, Alabama. As per Fox News, Jackson's mother, Britnee Reed, revealed that her son dressed as Chucky for Halloween, but the costume remained a staple around the house and neighbourhood ever since. “That's just kind of how his personality is,” Ms Reed said.

Coming back to the viral images, the Facebook post has accumulated more than 16,000 comments and 50,000 likes. Internet users enjoyed the faux horror. One user wrote, “Could you imagine seeing this in person?” Another added, “This is terrifying while at the same time brilliant.”

Chucky the fictional character made his cinematic debut in 1988. The possessed murderous doll has also made cameo appearances and his own television show.