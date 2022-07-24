'Hero' Dog Leads Rescue Team To Owner Who Fell 70 Feet During A Hike In US

the fall left the man with a broken hip and ribs.

A dog recently saved his 53-year-old owner by leading rescuers to him after he fell 70 feet during a hike in the United States. Taking to Facebook, the Nevada County Search and Rescue informed that the incident took place in Nevada County, California, on July 12.

The officials said that Saul, a black Border Collie, and his owner were hiking near Tahoe National Forest when the owner plunged 70 feet. The steep fall left the man, whose name hasn't been disclosed, with a broken hip and ribs. Around 25 search and rescue members were dispatched to help look for the man.

The caption of the Facebook post said that Saul, "in true 'Lassie' fashion, ran 200 miles and found two members of the search party. The dog was able to lead the team to his owner, who was laying on the ground covered in a camouflage tarp.

Speaking to CNN affiliate KCRA, Sergeant Dennis Haack of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue said, "At first we didn't believe it because it sounded like a movie." He added, "When they came back and actually described it to us, the reality was that they had followed the dog directly to the victim."

Further, the officials informed that the first responders helped moved the man to an air ambulance to safely take him to a hospital. "Great work and skill by all involved today," the Facebook post read. It also added that Saul was taken back home and "given a well-deserved" dinner.

Meanwhile, since being shared, the post has taken the internet by storm. Netizens praised the dog and hailed him as a "real-life Lassie". "Good job everyone and love the 'Lassie' Assist!" wrote one user. "Our furry friends are a gift from God Almighty," added another. "Great job rescuers and to Saul the hero!" said third.