''5 Mins More Please'': Twitter Marks World Sleep Day With Relatable Memes And Jokes

World Sleep Day 2023: The first World Sleep Day was celebrated in 2008

There is nothing quite like an uninterrupted, good night's sleep. Sleep recharges our brains and bodies and is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. Every year, the Friday before the spring equinox is observed as International Sleep Day. The first World Sleep Day was celebrated in 2008 and since then it has become an annual affair.

The day, which is being marked on March 17 this year, aims to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep and raise awareness of society's sleep problems. Every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated under a specific theme. The theme for World Sleep Day 2023 is ''sleep is essential for health.''

''Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behavior that is foundational to one's physical, mental, and social well-being'', the society explained on its website.

As people around the world celebrate World Sleep Day today, Twitter users are having a field day creating memes and posting jokes on the microblogging platform. If you, like most people, love sleep, these tweets will definitely strike a chord.

Check out some memes:

Rise and shine! 🌞



Just kidding, it's #WorldSleepDay, so roll over and hit snooze for a few extra zzzs. — Rajeshwari Goswami (@_rajeshwari24) March 17, 2023

Corporate should declare official holiday today on the occasion of #WorldSleepDay 😀😅 pic.twitter.com/dovu7bMiNO — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) March 17, 2023

How to Celebrate World Sleep Day?



Take a Nap 😴 pic.twitter.com/JEMXoiw2Ol — Hiral Ghelani (@hiralghelani) March 17, 2023

The best thing about #WorldSleepDay is that you don't have to do anything. Just lie down and close your eyes. And maybe snore a little. — Gaurav Dungriyal (@GauravDungriyal) March 17, 2023

It's world sleep day today?

Well then..It seems I have no choice but to go back to bed😂😴 #SamYUpic.twitter.com/8BuWcRfoCO — Dona Misa (@donamisa_) March 17, 2023

Happy World Sleep Day 😴 pic.twitter.com/hOIvXhRBf9 — Prateek Jain | DevSecOps 🚀 (@PrateekJainDev) March 17, 2023

World Sleep Day focuses on a variety of sleep-related topics, including sleep medicine, sleep education, and the societal implications that inadequate sleep can have on daily living.

''World Sleep Day on Friday, March 17 will capture the attention of millions and focus them on healthy sleep. Hundreds of activity organizers and World Sleep Society members are acting in over 50 countries this week to raise awareness of healthy sleep, sleep disorders, and the important fact that sleep is essential for health, a press release read.