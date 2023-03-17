''5 Mins More Please'': Twitter Marks World Sleep Day With Relatable Memes And Jokes

There is nothing quite like an uninterrupted, good night's sleep. Sleep recharges our brains and bodies and is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. Every year, the Friday before the spring equinox is observed as International Sleep Day. The first World Sleep Day was celebrated in 2008 and since then it has become an annual affair.
The day, which is being marked on March 17 this year, aims to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep and raise awareness of society's sleep problems. Every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated under a specific theme. The theme for World Sleep Day 2023 is ''sleep is essential for health.''
''Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behavior that is foundational to one's physical, mental, and social well-being'', the society explained on its website.
As people around the world celebrate World Sleep Day today, Twitter users are having a field day creating memes and posting jokes on the microblogging platform. If you, like most people, love sleep, these tweets will definitely strike a chord.
Check out some memes:
Here's your reminder to take a post-lunch nap!#WorldSleepDay#ThiruvananthapuramZoo#Hippopotamus#KeralaTourismpic.twitter.com/lYpzarEDoT— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) March 17, 2023
Rise and shine! 🌞— Rajeshwari Goswami (@_rajeshwari24) March 17, 2023
Just kidding, it's #WorldSleepDay, so roll over and hit snooze for a few extra zzzs.
Corporate should declare official holiday today on the occasion of #WorldSleepDay 😀😅 pic.twitter.com/dovu7bMiNO— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) March 17, 2023
How to Celebrate World Sleep Day?— Hiral Ghelani (@hiralghelani) March 17, 2023
Take a Nap 😴 pic.twitter.com/JEMXoiw2Ol
The best thing about #WorldSleepDay is that you don't have to do anything. Just lie down and close your eyes. And maybe snore a little.— Gaurav Dungriyal (@GauravDungriyal) March 17, 2023
Let's celebrate #WorldSleepDay 💤 pic.twitter.com/fhK31QALJR— 𝘼 𝙍 𝙅 𝙐 𝙉 🕶️ (@Arjun_Virat_) March 17, 2023
#WorldSleepDay— 🌈Ramneet Kaur (@ramneetkaur07) March 17, 2023
Let's celebrate the most peaceful day 🤩🥳
Hurrah!! pic.twitter.com/GwkBvsIOFz
Happy "World Sleep Day" 🤩😝 pic.twitter.com/MSGK5ssern— Mithilesh Rane (@mithileshrane1) March 17, 2023
It's world sleep day today?— Dona Misa (@donamisa_) March 17, 2023
Well then..It seems I have no choice but to go back to bed😂😴 #SamYUpic.twitter.com/8BuWcRfoCO
Did you know...Humans spend 1/3 of their life sleeping? #worldsleepdaypic.twitter.com/kB8rxt5gFc— RE/MAX Toti (@REMAXToti4U) March 17, 2023
Happy World Sleep Day 😴 pic.twitter.com/hOIvXhRBf9— Prateek Jain | DevSecOps 🚀 (@PrateekJainDev) March 17, 2023
World Sleep Day focuses on a variety of sleep-related topics, including sleep medicine, sleep education, and the societal implications that inadequate sleep can have on daily living.
''World Sleep Day on Friday, March 17 will capture the attention of millions and focus them on healthy sleep. Hundreds of activity organizers and World Sleep Society members are acting in over 50 countries this week to raise awareness of healthy sleep, sleep disorders, and the important fact that sleep is essential for health, a press release read.Click for more trending news