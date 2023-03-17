World Sleep Day 2023: 7 Reasons Behind Consistently Poor Sleep

Getting consistently poor sleep can be detrimental to your body and overall health

World Sleep Day is a yearly celebration of sleep and a call to action on significant sleep-related concerns, such as health care, education, social issues, and driving. Through better prevention and management of sleep disorders, it strives to minimise the burden of sleep difficulties on society. World Sleep Day is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the International Sleep Society (established by WASM and WSF). Every year, on the Friday before the spring equinox, is observed as International Sleep Day.

World Sleep Day, which has been observed annually since 2008, is a day of celebration and assistance for people who have severe sleep issues. Every year, on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox, this holiday is observed by more than 70 nations and has 155 events held worldwide.

World Sleep Day focuses on a variety of sleep-related topics, including sleep medicine, sleep education, and the societal implications that inadequate sleep can have on daily living. Sleep problems, which can range from minor to severe, are a modern issue that, if left unchecked, might take over peoples' whole lives.

Theme

This year's World Sleep Day has as its theme: Sleep is Essential for Health. Sleep is a habit that is fundamental to one's physical, mental, and social well-being, just like eating healthily and exercising. Sleep is still not often regarded as a necessary habit for optimal health, though.

The WASM believes, together, we can have a bigger impact on sleep health and #WorldSleepDay than we could individually. On World Sleep Day, raise the profile of sleep by spreading the word about its benefits.

Lack of high-quality sleep may be a result of aging's natural shift in sleep-wake cycles. However, there are various other changeable possible reasons for the lack of good sleep. In this article, we discuss some of the most common reasons behind the consistent lack of proper sleep.

Reasons why you're getting poor sleep consistently:

1. Eating the wrong foods

Foods that are spicy can aggravate heartburn. Uncomfortably filling meals can lead to obesity, a well-known risk factor for sleep apnea, and over time can make you feel uncomfortable full. Even if you drink your entire cup of coffee in the morning, too much caffeine might keep you up all night. Half of the caffeine in your body can take up to six hours to leave your system.

2. Working out in the evening

A healthy lifestyle is built on physical activity. Regrettably, late-night workouts can cause a higher heart rate when it's time to retire for the evening. In order to obtain enough sleep, think about scheduling your workout a few hours early.

3. Screens before bed

Even though it may be challenging, spending too much time on your devices may be preventing you from getting enough sleep. Current research has linked sleep issues to the blue light emitted by backlit devices. Your circadian rhythm may be disrupted by blue light, which could keep you from getting enough sleep.

4. You're stressed

A difficult day results in restless sleep. A restless night results in a sleepy morning. An exhausted morning adds to your tension and raises the possibility of another restless night. It can be challenging to break the vicious loop between stress and sleep, but with a few weeks of downtime and relaxation, your body can rebalance and you can do it.

5. Eating right before bed

A small snack before bed is acceptable, but if you consume too much, you can feel physically uncomfortable when you lie down. Heartburn, or the reflux of acid and food into the oesophagus after eating, is another common condition that might keep you awake.

6. Consuming stimulants

Stimulants include caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea, cola, and others. If you consume them in the late afternoon or evening, you can have trouble going to sleep at night. Another stimulant that might disrupt sleep is nicotine, which is present in tobacco products. Alcohol may aid in your ability to fall asleep, but it prevents deeper sleep and frequently results in nighttime awakenings.

7. Breathing issues

The possibility of nocturnal asthma attacks, which abruptly awaken the sleeper, increases when the airways become constricted at night due to circadian-related changes in the tone of the muscles surrounding the airways. It may be more difficult to fall asleep if you have breathing problems, are afraid of having an attack, use steroids, or take other breathing treatments that also have a stimulating impact like caffeine.

Now that you understand what factors lead to poor sleep. You can make the necessary changes to ensure your body gets the perfect set up to sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.